8,596 Shares in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Acquired by SkyView Investment Advisors LLC

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,596 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

ZG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $97.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $159.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.50.

NASDAQ ZG opened at $135.42 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.26 and a 1-year high of $212.40. The company has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.09 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $788.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. Zillow Group’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offers various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sale of homes; title and escrow services; title insurance products and services; and mortgage loans.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.