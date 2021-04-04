74,717 Shares in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Bought by SkyView Investment Advisors LLC

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 74,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,000. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 1.3% of SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GEM. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $255,000.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $39.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.35. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.23 and a 12 month high of $42.31.

