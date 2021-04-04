70,633 Shares in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Acquired by Alamar Capital Management LLC

Alamar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 70,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSH. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Separately, Bank of America downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

In related news, Director Ruta Zandman sold 21,826 shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $500,033.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 273,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,258,943.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gerald Paul sold 50,000 shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $1,187,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,160,981.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 136,779 shares of company stock valued at $3,289,424 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.11% of the company’s stock.

VSH opened at $24.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.86 and a 12 month high of $25.26.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $667.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.71 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.16%.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

Read More: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.