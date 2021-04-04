7,000 Shares in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Acquired by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 262,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,156,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 180.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. 89.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, major shareholder Wand Investors Corp Kkr sold 3,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $119,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COOP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.75.

Shares of COOP opened at $34.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.19 and a 200 day moving average of $28.00. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $37.90.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.13). Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 32.79%. The firm had revenue of $872.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.91 million. Mr. Cooper Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

