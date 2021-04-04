$7.68 Billion in Sales Expected for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) will announce $7.68 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Plains GP’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.75 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $9.69 billion. Plains GP reported sales of $8.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full-year sales of $27.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.16 billion to $32.11 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $30.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.13 billion to $35.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Plains GP.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). Plains GP had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.89%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Plains GP has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.84.

Shares of NYSE PAGP opened at $9.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.24. Plains GP has a 12 month low of $4.94 and a 12 month high of $12.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,743,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 349,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 18,946 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 493,259 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 17,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 387,777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 130,248 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

