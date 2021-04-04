650,795 Shares in Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFHT) Acquired by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFHT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 650,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,152,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 3.62% of Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFHT. BBR Partners LLC acquired a new position in Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $380,000. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new position in Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,455,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,844,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. 11.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DFHT opened at $12.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.32. Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $18.42.

