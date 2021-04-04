599 Shares in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Bought by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ecolab by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,025,991,000 after buying an additional 255,528 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,784,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $818,784,000 after purchasing an additional 361,570 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 2,171,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $469,826,000 after purchasing an additional 43,817 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,957,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $423,505,000 after purchasing an additional 233,894 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,633,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $353,476,000 after purchasing an additional 463,611 shares during the period. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab stock opened at $216.85 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.77 and a 52 week high of $231.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.77, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.15.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total transaction of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,788.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ECL. Argus lifted their target price on Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. G.Research raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.62.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

