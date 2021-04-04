534,900 Shares in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 534,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,627,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.14% of SLM at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SLM during the fourth quarter valued at $749,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in SLM during the fourth quarter valued at $2,016,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SLM by 418.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,563,844 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,376,000 after buying an additional 1,262,153 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in SLM during the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM opened at $18.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.40. SLM Co. has a twelve month low of $6.06 and a twelve month high of $18.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $366.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.89 million. SLM had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 28.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 23.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. SLM’s payout ratio is presently 9.45%.

In other SLM news, Director Mary Carter Warren Franke purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $105,210.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of SLM from $10.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of SLM from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of SLM from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. SLM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.94.

SLM Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM).

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.