5,330 Shares in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Acquired by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,330 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.06% of MicroStrategy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,621 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 257.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 93 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.86, for a total value of $7,758,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,758,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 8,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $804.34, for a total transaction of $6,965,584.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,560 shares of company stock valued at $26,827,826. Company insiders own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSTR stock opened at $703.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5,863.00 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $775.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $440.56. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $109.39 and a 12 month high of $1,315.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $131.32 million during the quarter. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 7.36%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSTR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.17.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

