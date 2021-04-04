52,966 Shares in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Acquired by Dumac Inc.

Dumac Inc. bought a new stake in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 52,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000. DouYu International makes up approximately 0.5% of Dumac Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Shen Neil Nanpeng purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in DouYu International during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in DouYu International during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Institutional investors own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. DouYu International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.57.

DOYU traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $10.56. The company had a trading volume of 4,305,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,836,980. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.65. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $6.17 and a 1 year high of $20.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.05.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.33). DouYu International had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. DouYu International’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

