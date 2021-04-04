$450.13 Million in Sales Expected for Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) will post sales of $450.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Premier’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $459.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $444.80 million. Premier reported sales of $334.82 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Premier will report full year sales of $1.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Premier.

Get Premier alerts:

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. Premier had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 65.81%. The firm had revenue of $422.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

PINC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Premier in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Premier from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Premier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.31.

NASDAQ PINC traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.76. 615,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,088. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.02 and its 200-day moving average is $34.40. Premier has a 1 year low of $28.64 and a 1 year high of $37.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

In other Premier news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of Premier stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $175,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Premier in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Premier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Premier by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Premier by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Premier by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Premier (PINC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.