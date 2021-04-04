4,312 Shares in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Purchased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RLI. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RLI by 384.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in RLI during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in RLI by 21.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 6.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of RLI in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. 84.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RLI has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of RLI from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Compass Point increased their target price on RLI from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on RLI from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. RLI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.25.

NYSE RLI opened at $113.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.60. RLI Corp. has a 12-month low of $66.31 and a 12-month high of $117.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.65 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $304.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.44 million. RLI had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.35%.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

