3,932 Shares in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Purchased by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LNT. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,473,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,651,000 after buying an additional 2,581,492 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,182,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,958 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,394,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,383,000 after purchasing an additional 89,814 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 22.7% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,751,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,464,000 after buying an additional 323,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,618,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,404,000 after acquiring an additional 17,845 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $54.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $58.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.33.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.403 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.70%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

