$39.94 Million in Sales Expected for Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) will announce sales of $39.94 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Alphatec’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $37.85 million to $41.59 million. Alphatec posted sales of $30.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alphatec will report full-year sales of $184.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $178.21 million to $202.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $228.77 million, with estimates ranging from $211.77 million to $264.91 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alphatec.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 51.95% and a negative return on equity of 266.45%. The business had revenue of $43.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.87 million.

Several research firms recently commented on ATEC. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Alphatec from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphatec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

In other news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.38 per share, with a total value of $49,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,676. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James L. L Tullis sold 3,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $64,174.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 150,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,981.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,387 shares of company stock valued at $953,404 in the last ninety days. 28.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATEC. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphatec in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphatec in the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphatec in the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 31.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATEC stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $15.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.57 and its 200-day moving average is $12.59. Alphatec has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $19.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.53.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

