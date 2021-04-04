3,884 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Acquired by Sage Private Wealth Group LLC

Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,884 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000. The Walt Disney comprises 2.0% of Sage Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 276.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 32,959 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after buying an additional 24,196 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 11,595 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 163,394 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $20,274,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,628 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 34,167 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after buying an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DIS. KeyCorp upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Truist initiated coverage on The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.77.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total value of $42,985,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,153,070.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock valued at $251,173,842 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $188.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $190.37 and a 200-day moving average of $160.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $343.03 billion, a PE ratio of -118.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $92.71 and a 1-year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.