3,535 Shares in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Acquired by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,208,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,761,000 after purchasing an additional 987,581 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Crown Castle International by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,444,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,299,482,000 after buying an additional 792,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,017,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,168,000 after acquiring an additional 570,857 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 391.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 422,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,267,000 after acquiring an additional 336,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 612.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 380,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,573,000 after purchasing an additional 327,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Matthew Thornton III acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $163.03 per share, with a total value of $244,545.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,885.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $164.15 per share, for a total transaction of $328,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,086 shares in the company, valued at $670,716.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 7,780 shares of company stock worth $1,253,828 and sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CCI opened at $174.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.28. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $136.06 and a one year high of $180.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 93.50%.

CCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Crown Castle International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.55.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

