3,322 Shares in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Purchased by Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda

Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,000. The Boston Beer makes up approximately 0.4% of Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in The Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SAM traded down $21.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,184.68. 95,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,533. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.62 and a beta of 0.76. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a one year low of $349.11 and a one year high of $1,256.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,104.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $994.94.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $460.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.95 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.77%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SAM shares. Guggenheim raised their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of The Boston Beer in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,400.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,009.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Boston Beer from $996.00 to $1,002.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The Boston Beer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,045.46.

In related news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 2,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $999.91, for a total transaction of $2,720,755.11. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 262 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $991.14, for a total transaction of $259,678.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

