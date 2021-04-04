32,000 Shares in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Acquired by Perpetual Investment Management Limited

Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $212,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 236,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,084,506.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director (Guernsey) Holdings L.P. Disco sold 6,156,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $273,264,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,602,318 shares of company stock valued at $297,055,741. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock opened at $44.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.48. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $59.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -408.73.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.80 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

