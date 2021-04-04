$32.83 Million in Sales Expected for Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) will announce sales of $32.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $57.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.60 million. Paratek Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $7.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 314.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $172.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $170.10 million to $174.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $195.09 million, with estimates ranging from $156.75 million to $253.81 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $16.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.58 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRTK shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

NASDAQ:PRTK traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $7.03. 163,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,620. The stock has a market cap of $329.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.51 and a 200-day moving average of $6.49. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $8.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRTK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 346.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,307 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,030,848 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,398,000 after purchasing an additional 269,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 49.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

