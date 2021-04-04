$32.14 Million in Sales Expected for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) will announce sales of $32.14 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $30.95 million and the highest is $34.00 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $29.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $134.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $125.72 million to $138.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $157.50 million, with estimates ranging from $132.48 million to $174.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 60.48% and a return on equity of 35.04%. The company had revenue of $31.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.06 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.63.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRX. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 166.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 12,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRX opened at $4.51 on Friday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $5.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.25 million, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.61.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome.

