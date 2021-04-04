$310,000.00 in Sales Expected for VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) will post $310,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $300,000.00 to $310,000.00. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 5th.

On average, analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $930,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $900,000.00 to $960,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.23 million, with estimates ranging from $1.20 million to $1.25 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for VistaGen Therapeutics.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.33 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VTGN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. William Blair upgraded shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from $3.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.44.

VTGN stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.19. 1,506,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,741,185. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $3.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.91 million, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 0.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

