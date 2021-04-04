3,040 Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Bought by Sage Private Wealth Group LLC

Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000. CSX makes up 0.8% of Sage Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 431.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 60,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,660,000 after buying an additional 48,700 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in CSX by 932.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 56,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 63,016 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CSX by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,536,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,997,000 after purchasing an additional 255,393 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in CSX by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 92,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 17,405 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in CSX by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX opened at $97.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $53.63 and a 1-year high of $98.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.06.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.60.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

