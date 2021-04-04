$29.66 Million in Sales Expected for Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) to announce sales of $29.66 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $72.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.40 million. Molecular Templates posted sales of $4.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 616.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full-year sales of $60.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.30 million to $80.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $41.98 million, with estimates ranging from $24.70 million to $59.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Molecular Templates.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.11). Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 428.65% and a negative return on equity of 111.43%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTEM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on Molecular Templates in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.69 per share, with a total value of $935,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,540,331 shares in the company, valued at $76,456,469.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 1,185,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.65 per share, with a total value of $14,999,990.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,726,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,735,177.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,660,774 shares of company stock valued at $20,459,586. Corporate insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTEM. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 184.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Molecular Templates during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Templates in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Molecular Templates in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates during the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTEM opened at $12.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 2.08. Molecular Templates has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $18.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

