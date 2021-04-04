26,987 Shares in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Bought by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,749,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 965,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,550,000 after acquiring an additional 123,828 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth $675,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 741,578 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,062,000 after acquiring an additional 10,286 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 208.6% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 32,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 21,677 shares during the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 42,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX stock opened at $75.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.63. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.25 and a twelve month high of $76.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $51.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.27 and a beta of 1.33.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.7175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.23%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.96.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.