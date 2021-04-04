26,318 Shares in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Acquired by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 26,318 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,767,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZEN. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 10.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,674 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Zendesk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,612,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Zendesk by 129.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 73,297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,493,000 after buying an additional 41,334 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Zendesk by 15.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Zendesk by 1.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 565,761 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,229,000 after buying an additional 10,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $6,829,582.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 833,854 shares in the company, valued at $129,797,713.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.30, for a total value of $651,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,167.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,079 shares of company stock valued at $17,999,077. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ZEN opened at $139.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.25. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.60 and a 52-week high of $166.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.04 and a beta of 1.27.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.38 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZEN. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zendesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.31.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

