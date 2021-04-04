25,187 Shares in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) Bought by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 25,187 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 107.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 154.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,767 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 7.2% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,468 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Loral Space & Communications Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 4,017.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,162 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 27,478 shares during the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LORL opened at $38.32 on Friday. Loral Space & Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $50.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.01.

Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, provides satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 15 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.

