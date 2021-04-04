$25.71 Million in Sales Expected for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) to post sales of $25.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $27.30 million and the lowest is $23.50 million. Ballard Power Systems reported sales of $24.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full-year sales of $118.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $110.60 million to $132.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $175.18 million, with estimates ranging from $141.00 million to $200.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ballard Power Systems.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $28.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. CIBC assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James set a $40.00 target price on Ballard Power Systems and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLDP. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 488.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Ecofin Advisors Ltd bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLDP stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.15. The company had a trading volume of 4,976,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,079,882. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.08 and a 200 day moving average of $23.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.10 and a quick ratio of 8.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.75 and a beta of 1.74. Ballard Power Systems has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $42.28.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ballard Power Systems (BLDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.