24,965 Shares in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Acquired by SkyView Investment Advisors LLC

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMBS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2,780.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 111,073 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 25,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 336.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $468,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $51.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.47. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $50.93 and a one year high of $51.90.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st.

