21,176 Shares in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Bought by Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda

Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,176 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,559,000. Mastercard accounts for approximately 0.8% of Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MA. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

MA traded up $7.25 on Friday, reaching $363.30. 3,701,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,558,558. The company has a market cap of $360.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $227.35 and a one year high of $389.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $358.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $339.87.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mastercard from $377.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Truist upped their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $367.26.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.17, for a total transaction of $19,113,855.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,068,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,447,455,732.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 767,094 shares of company stock valued at $253,787,463. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

