20,763 Shares in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 20,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 197,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,153,000 after purchasing an additional 24,538 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 103,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,892,000 after buying an additional 17,805 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC grew its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 64,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 61,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC raised its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 51,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 13,887 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IPAY opened at $68.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.77. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 1-year low of $33.81 and a 1-year high of $72.38.

