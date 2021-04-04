2,027 Shares in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Purchased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,027 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Arista Networks by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $308.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $292.93 and its 200 day moving average is $271.03. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $189.06 and a one year high of $326.60.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.18, for a total value of $157,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,640.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.47, for a total value of $1,057,777.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,961.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 203,821 shares of company stock worth $59,517,697. 23.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $290.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Cowen boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $272.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $351.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.29.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

