$2.46 EPS Expected for Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) to post $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Athene’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.73. Athene reported earnings per share of ($0.60) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 510%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Athene will report full year earnings of $8.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.10 to $8.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $9.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.10 to $9.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Athene.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion.

ATH has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Athene in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Athene from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Evercore ISI downgraded Athene from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Athene from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Athene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

NYSE:ATH opened at $51.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.61. Athene has a 52-week low of $21.01 and a 52-week high of $55.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.22.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Athene by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,512,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $367,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,551 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Athene by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 8,029,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $273,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,344 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Athene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,278,000. OCO Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Athene by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. OCO Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,189,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,336,000 after purchasing an additional 139,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Athene by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 988,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,638,000 after purchasing an additional 42,800 shares during the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

