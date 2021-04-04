1World Market Capitalization Achieves $3.93 Million (1WO)

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. 1World has a total market cap of $3.93 million and approximately $11,711.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, 1World has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. One 1World coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00053684 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00019960 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004616 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $403.96 or 0.00688100 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001713 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00070285 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00027654 BTC.

1World Coin Profile

1WO is a coin. Its genesis date was November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. 1World’s official website is ico.1worldonline.com . 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

Buying and Selling 1World

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1World should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

