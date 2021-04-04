179,448 Shares in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 179,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.47% of Whole Earth Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 450,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 8,727 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the fourth quarter worth $4,437,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the third quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 249,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 156,171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Whole Earth Brands alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FREE shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Whole Earth Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Shares of FREE opened at $13.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.39 and its 200-day moving average is $10.70. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $75.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.15 million. Research analysts anticipate that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whole Earth Brands Profile

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

Read More: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Whole Earth Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whole Earth Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.