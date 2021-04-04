1,767 Shares in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Purchased by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,767 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 513 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKS Instruments stock opened at $195.84 on Friday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.60 and a 12-month high of $196.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.88.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $660.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.94 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on MKS Instruments from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MKS Instruments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.10.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

