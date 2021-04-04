16,550 Shares in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Purchased by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCRR. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

TCRR stock opened at $22.89 on Friday. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $35.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.90. The stock has a market cap of $872.96 million, a P/E ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 2.13.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55). On average, equities analysts predict that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

TCRR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. TCR2 Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.38.

TCR2 Therapeutics Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include TC-210, mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which initiated in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

