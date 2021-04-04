$16.80 Million in Sales Expected for Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) will announce sales of $16.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.90 million and the lowest is $16.70 million. Citizens Community Bancorp reported sales of $16.27 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full-year sales of $64.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $63.40 million to $66.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $60.60 million, with estimates ranging from $60.40 million to $60.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Citizens Community Bancorp.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.20 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 7.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CZWI. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 36,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 12,965 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,041,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,343,000 after purchasing an additional 19,150 shares during the period. 51.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CZWI traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.50. 4,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,016. The company has a market capitalization of $136.25 million, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.14. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $13.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.83.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.0575 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. Citizens Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 23.96%.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

