1,587,528 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Purchased by FormulaFolio Investments LLC

FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,587,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,545,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSCO. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.27. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.18 and a fifty-two week high of $22.42.

