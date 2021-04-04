1,587,528 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Purchased by FormulaFolio Investments LLC

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2021 // Comments off

FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,587,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,545,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSCO. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.27. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.18 and a fifty-two week high of $22.42.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.