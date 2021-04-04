150,000 Shares in Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRACU) Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRACU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRACU. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,231,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Marquee Raine Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,123,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Marquee Raine Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,754,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Marquee Raine Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,415,000. Finally, Stevard LLC purchased a new position in Marquee Raine Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,415,000.

Get Marquee Raine Acquisition alerts:

Shares of MRACU stock opened at $10.22 on Friday. Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $11.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.63.

Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Marquee Raine Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marquee Raine Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.