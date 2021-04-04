1,465 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Acquired by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $232.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $218.97 and a 200 day moving average of $184.65. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.22 and a fifty-two week high of $237.78.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $766,473.68. In the last quarter, insiders sold 149,080 shares of company stock worth $32,650,920. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.05.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

