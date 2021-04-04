1,460 Shares in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) Bought by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNE. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in Sony by 20,822.4% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 724,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,291,000 after acquiring an additional 721,495 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sony by 16.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,810,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,728,000 after acquiring an additional 399,314 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Sony during the fourth quarter valued at $45,296,000. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in Sony by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,457,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,385,000 after acquiring an additional 154,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nixon Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sony during the fourth quarter valued at $10,182,000. 7.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNE stock opened at $106.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.31 and its 200-day moving average is $94.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Sony Co. has a 1 year low of $56.65 and a 1 year high of $118.50.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $1.84. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.49 billion. Sony had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 19.06%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sony Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SNE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Macquarie cut shares of Sony from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sony currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

About Sony

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

