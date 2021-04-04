14,000 Shares in General Motors (NYSE:GM) Bought by Perpetual Investment Management Limited

Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $642,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $596,000. InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 82,870 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 33,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GM opened at $57.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. General Motors has a twelve month low of $17.79 and a twelve month high of $62.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.34 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 40,398 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total transaction of $1,734,286.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,112,994.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $963,511.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,096,909.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,667,663 shares of company stock worth $95,025,638 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on GM shares. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price target on shares of General Motors and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.74.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

