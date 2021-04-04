1,395 Shares in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Acquired by Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $252.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $239.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.90. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $110.24 and a 52 week high of $258.59.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.