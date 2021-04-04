$139.75 Million in Sales Expected for Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) to post $139.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Landec’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $142.30 million and the lowest is $136.86 million. Landec posted sales of $152.93 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landec will report full year sales of $542.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $538.90 million to $545.64 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $567.14 million, with estimates ranging from $564.20 million to $569.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Landec.

Get Landec alerts:

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Landec had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.24 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

In other Landec news, Director Nelson Obus purchased 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.81 per share, for a total transaction of $69,184.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,403.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Albert D. Bolles purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.98 per share, for a total transaction of $109,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,948.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 20,400 shares of company stock worth $224,844 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Landec by 141.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Landec by 444.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,252 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Landec by 894.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 12,343 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Landec in the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landec by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

LNDC stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.63. The company had a trading volume of 150,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,341. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.38 and a 200-day moving average of $10.67. Landec has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $12.24. The stock has a market cap of $311.70 million, a PE ratio of -6.11, a PEG ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

About Landec

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Landec (LNDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Landec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.