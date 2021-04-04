12,018 Shares in CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVAC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of CureVac by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in CureVac by 565.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in CureVac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CureVac in the fourth quarter worth $350,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of CureVac in the third quarter worth $457,000. Institutional investors own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut CureVac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

NASDAQ:CVAC opened at $91.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.80. CureVac has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $151.80.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its lead proprietary programs include CV8102 that is in a Phase 1 dose escalating clinical trials for four types of cancers as a monotherapy and in combination with anti-PD-1; and CV7202, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trials as a vaccine candidate against rabies.

