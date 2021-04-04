10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Insider Sells $7,689,043.64 in Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.54, for a total value of $7,689,043.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,449,851.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of TXG stock opened at $185.79 on Friday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.81 and a 12 month high of $201.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.62 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $174.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.54.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($3.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($3.59). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 51.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.98%. Research analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,071,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,389 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in 10x Genomics by 18.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,706,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,211,000 after buying an additional 1,485,146 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,163,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,084,000 after buying an additional 1,874,510 shares in the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 1,922,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,635,000 after buying an additional 487,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,568,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. William Blair began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 10x Genomics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.70.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.