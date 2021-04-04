10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Insider Sells $7,689,043.64 in Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.54, for a total value of $7,689,043.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,449,851.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of TXG stock opened at $185.79 on Friday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.81 and a 12 month high of $201.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.62 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $174.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.54.
10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($3.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($3.59). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 51.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.98%. Research analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. William Blair began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 10x Genomics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.70.
10x Genomics Company Profile
10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.
