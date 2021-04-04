10,749 Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Acquired by Perpetual Investment Management Limited

Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its position in Citigroup by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 20,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management grew its position in Citigroup by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 0.9% in the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of C opened at $73.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.48. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.67 and a 12-month high of $76.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

C has been the subject of several recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.17.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

