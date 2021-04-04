1,001 Shares in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Acquired by Grant Street Asset Management Inc.

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 435.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 214 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.50.

In related news, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 472,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,450,391.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total transaction of $1,564,020.00. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $173.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.10. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.79 and a 1-year high of $179.62.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.53%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

