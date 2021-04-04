1,000 Shares in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) Acquired by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 4,388.0% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $805,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,160,000.

NYSEARCA UDOW opened at $129.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.53. ProShares UltraPro Dow30 has a fifty-two week low of $35.01 and a fifty-two week high of $131.10.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

