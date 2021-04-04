-$1.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2021 // Comments off

Equities analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.49) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.64) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.32). CRISPR Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.15) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 29.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($5.84) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.95) to ($3.84). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($6.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.90) to ($3.99). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CRISPR Therapeutics.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.23). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%. The firm had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRSP. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JMP Securities started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $102.63 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CRISPR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.94.

In related news, COO Lawrence Otto Klein sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $5,380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,168,923.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total value of $4,273,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,372,659.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,874 shares of company stock worth $19,309,856 over the last three months. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,215,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 731,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,988,000 after buying an additional 227,927 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,774,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,684,000 after buying an additional 143,504 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,153,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,508,000 after buying an additional 141,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,836,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,456,000 after buying an additional 139,156 shares during the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $119.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.63 and a beta of 2.37. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $38.10 and a 1-year high of $220.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.33.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

See Also: What does a hold rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.