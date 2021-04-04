-$1.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.49) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.64) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.32). CRISPR Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.15) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 29.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($5.84) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.95) to ($3.84). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($6.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.90) to ($3.99). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CRISPR Therapeutics.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.23). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%. The firm had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRSP. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JMP Securities started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $102.63 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CRISPR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.94.

In related news, COO Lawrence Otto Klein sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $5,380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,168,923.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total value of $4,273,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,372,659.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,874 shares of company stock worth $19,309,856 over the last three months. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,215,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 731,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,988,000 after buying an additional 227,927 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,774,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,684,000 after buying an additional 143,504 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,153,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,508,000 after buying an additional 141,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,836,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,456,000 after buying an additional 139,156 shares during the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $119.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.63 and a beta of 2.37. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $38.10 and a 1-year high of $220.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.33.

CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

